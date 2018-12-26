Alva man ID’d in fatal Sarasota County crash

One person died in a Wednesday morning crash on Fruitville Road and River Road, the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP’s press release, Tyler Mathew Peterson, 23, of Alva was approaching a red light when he took evasive action and steered to the right to prevent hitting the vehicle in front of him. Peterson then lost control of his vehicle and collided with the right rear of the car in front of him, and then crashed into a traffic signal support pole.

Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was one passengers in Peterson’s car, he sustained minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.