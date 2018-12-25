Some first responders spend Christmas serving the Naples community

At this moment, first responders are out on our streets, making sure we feel safe enough to enjoy Christmas with our families.

These first responders are our law enforcement agents, firefighters and paramedics.

The officers WINK News spoke with Tuesday said, they volunteered to come in to work on Christmas. While they admit, it is tough be away from their families, they are happy to serve their community.

The Naples Police Department said they plan to make rounds around Naples making sure car doors are locked. Also, they plan to keep an eye out for things out of the ordinary.

Many had a chance to open up presents with their families Tuesday morning and spend time with their loved ones before reporting to duty.

But now, these first responders said, they are focused on their Naples family.

“On Christmas, I’m thankful for family and friends,” Buddy Bonollo said, a master officer with Naples police. “Mostly to work in a city where our community residents embrace the police the love us.”

The Police Department asks everyone to be safe during the holiday season. Also, if you happen to see them out and about, don’t forget to give them a wave.