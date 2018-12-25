Second eaglet hatches on SWFL Eagle Cam

Harriet’s second eaglet has hatched and was spotted early Christmas morning, according to their website. Official hatch time for E13 has not been determined.

The first eaglet hatched Sunday morning on the SWFL Eagle Cam. It was by Harriet the eagle. The eaglet was born into cool weather, which is less so by the love and warmth provided by its mother.

