New eco-friendly products will replace plastic straws following bans

More Florida cities have banned plastic straws and styrofoam. Last week, the City of St. Petersburg decided to ban the products. In Southwest Florida, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Marco Island have all banned plastic straws.

“We take our ocean for granted,” Caroline Rusher said. “We live in a beautiful place.”

Plastic garbage is not something that Jacqueline and Caroline Rusher want to see in Southwest Florida.

The sisters own Kava Culture. It is a Kava Bar chain that prides itself on being eco-friendly.

“We had people telling us those products are a lot more expensive,” Jacqueline said. “You could really cut costs by not purchasing compostable.”

They said some new products are the straws and cups are the future.

But they are not plastic. These products are made from corn-based and compostable.

It is one way to protect sea life. Many Florida cities like Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Marco Island are banning products like plastic straws that can not be recycled and end up in our waterways.

“I think that the coastal cities, they see the results,” Caroline said. “They see the plastic wash up on the beaches and how it affects the environment.”

Leaving many to wonder if other Southwest Florida cities will ban them as well. However, Fort Myers City Councilperson Kevin Anderson said, it is not a concern for a town that does not have a beach.

“It’s a matter of if people follow the right procedures when it comes to disposing of their waste,” Anderson said, “whether it be plastic or paper or garbage.”

Business owners, like Kyle and Ariana Govan, said it is a conversation that cities should have.

“That’s just priority for us,” Ariana said.

A priority, she hopes everyone will consider.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

