Neighbors distraught after a body is found in a nearby creek

Neighbors are hysterical after investigators pulled a body out of a Bonita Springs canal, between Parkway and Terry St., on Christmas.

“My grandkids go in the back and play,” a neighbor said. “In the back with the grandpa and that motorcycle and you don’t want your kids to find a body in the back.”

The woman is too afraid to show her face because she no longer feels safe in her neighborhood.

“We hear some gunshots last night in the back,” the woman said. “You’re wondering what’s going to happen when you walk out your door.”

The cause of death is still not apparent.

“Well, what do you think when you hear there was a dead body of a female in a ditch?” Brandon Schuttig said, a neighbor.

But going into the water is not a common sight.

The creek is now cleared, but neighbors will not be sleeping soundly tonight.

“We used to sleep with our doors open,” the woman said, fearful of her identity being released. “You know you cannot do that anymore.”