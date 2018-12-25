Police lights by night. Photo via CBS.
Naples woman succumbs to injuries from crash after she runs a red light

Published: December 25, 2018 1:56 PM EST
Updated: December 25, 2018 1:58 PM EST

A Naples woman succumbed to her injuries after a traffic collision near Golden Gate Thursday, Dec. 13.

Crash involving Naples woman. Photo via Google Maps.
Kay Louise Deselem, 69, was driving a Honda HRV as she was moving south on Santa Barbara Blvd. approaching Prince Andrew Blvd., according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Deselem ran a red light and collided into two other vehicles.

Luz Maria Escudero, 64, was driving one of those vehicles, a Pontiac G6. Todd Robert De Lorme, 46, was driving the second vehicle, a Honda Accord. Both are Naples residents.

Deselem and Escudero were airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital. Deselem was in critical condition from the crash, per the press release. She was later pronounced dead Saturday, Dec. 22.

 

