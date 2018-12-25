Kids find the perfect Christmas gift at Dr. Piper Center

Christmas cheer was in the air Tuesday morning at the Dr. Piper Center for Social Services.

“Happy Christmas,” Anna said, a young girl.

More than 300 kids joined Anna in picking out their perfect Christmas gift.

“A pack pack,” Anna said.

And already, it is a Christmas she will cherish forever.

“Cause I love it and I’ve never bought it before,” Anna said.

“You’ve never had a Barbie?” Janae Muchmore said, a WINK News reporter.

“No,” Anna said.

It is a long-standing tradition in Fort Myers, which dates back to 1915. It is all to help families in need.

“They don’t have toys, and I couldn’t get him any for Christmas,” Tracey Padgett said, a North Fort Myers resident. “So it helps out.”

Nida Eluna makes certain preparations begin in July. She does that, so every child gets the Christmas they deserve.

“I know how it feels not to have anything to give to your children Christmas day,” Eluna said, executive director of Dr. Piper Center.

It is her way of saying thanks to the community and the center for helping her 29-years ago.

“When we first moved here, from the Philippines, I didn’t have anything for my children,” Eluna said. “The Dr. Ella Piper Center gave them their first Christmas gift in the USA.”

“The favorite part is looking at the children’s faces,” Eluna said. “They see Santa and then they look at the toys, it’s just amazing — so priceless.”

And she knows the hard work is worth it when there is no shortage of smiles.