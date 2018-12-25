Gulf Coast Humane Society helps dogs recover from distemper

It is all smiles and joy at the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Volunteer Julie Griffith said, spending her holiday giving out Christmas presents and helping animals find their forever home is unlike any other feeling.

“You can see it in their eyes,” Griffith said. “They know you love them and you’re giving them a home and I don’t know, I’m going to cry, make sure you adopt. Quit shopping.”

It has been a rough month at the Humane Society. Eleven of their dogs were diagnosed with a deadly viral disease called, canine distemper. But Shelter Manager Liz McCauley said there is some good news.

“We have four that clear,” McCauley said. “We have a few that we think will clear this week. They have to have two negative distemper tests in a row.”

McCauley said all the pups recoveries are a Christmas miracle. Speaking of miracles, she said, this is the best time to adopt one of their many dogs or cats still available.

“It’s the best time of the year to take an animal to your home,” McCauley said. “A lot of people have a vacation. I always think, it’s neat when you have a few days vacation when you can take an animal home and spend the next couple of days getting it acclimated to your house.”

Griffith has adopted four dogs from the Humane Society. Most recently, she took home a chihuahua.

“I adopted Hazel,” Griffith said. “She came from and hoarding case. She’s 12 or 13; I’m not quite sure. I started fostering her back in October and I knew I wasn’t bringing her back.”