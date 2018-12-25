An autistic child gives special bags to the homeless

A Bonita Springs boy is on a special mission to help the homeless, despite a disorder that usually keeps people from fully expressing empathy and compassion.

“It’s a soft blankie,” Lincoln Berube said. “Feel it!”

The items in these blue bags assembled around Lincoln on a table are special to him.

“Crunchy bars,” Lincoln said. “Blueberry bars, my favorite.”

But his favorite part of the special mission he is on is giving these treats away.

“Giving it to the homeless persons,” Lincoln said.

“Every week we bring them something,” Jessica Berube said, his mother. “It’s really cool to see him just being so thoughtful and kind and having that empathy and compassion.”

Jessica said she discovered her six-year-old’s huge heart for the homeless shortly after he began treatment for autism.

“We started going to Sarasota for special therapy for him and what we noticed is there’s a lot of homeless people,” Jessica said. “Then the next time he said, ‘wait, let’s go get some snacks and give it to our homeless friends.'”

Lincoln looks forward to his weekly trips to see his friends.

“I say here you go and give them stuff like tents and sleeping bags,” Lincoln said.

And watching them use the gifts he gives them.

“After we give them snacks, we drive by and usually he wants to look to see if they’re eating the snacks we gave them,” Jessica said.

And Berube sees her son gaining much in return.

“He feels empowered and he feels important,” Jessica said. “It’s helped him realize that it’s okay to be a little bit different.”

Because Lincoln is different and making a big difference in his community.