Kettle bell ringers spread Christmas spirit as they seek a $300,000 goal

It is a familiar sight as shoppers scurry from their vehicles towards any number of stores in Naples.

“How you doing sir?” Terry Buck said to a shopper walking towards the entrance of a store. “Merry Christmas and we thank you. God bless.”

As the shopper walks in, the bell rings, alerting the next person to their charitable presence.

“It brings joy to your heart because you know your money is going out there somewhere to help somebody in need,” Buck said, who works with the Salvation Army. “That’s wanting a little bit of extra to do something with for their family or something.”

Buck, along with dozens of other kettle bell ringers, are out today at different locations in Naples. They are looking to meet and exceed their goal of $300,000.

People who walk by have said they are in the Christmas spirit for giving.

“It’s wonderful,” Edith Watson said, who donated. “I love the Salvation Army because so much of what you give actually goes to the people in need.”

“It makes you feel like wonderful,” Cheryl Cherepski said, who also donated. “Like you’re doing something good in this world that’s worth wild.”

Buck said, if the Salvation Army reaches its goal by the end of Monday that Richard Schulze Family Foundation will donate an additional $50,000 to its cause. With the donations coming in by the minute, Buck is confident they will make their mark.

“If nobody would do what I’m doing how can you help anybody,” Buck said. “You got to have a heart and get out there and help the people that are in because you never know one of these days it could be you.”