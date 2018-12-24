Electrical fire destroys duplex in Punta Gorda on Christmas Eve

In a Christmas Eve tragedy, a home in Charlotte County can no longer be lived in after a fire.

A fire destroyed a duplex on Elliot Street and Olympia Avenue in Punta Gorda Monday.

The home has been taped off by authorities. Firemen contained the fire, but that was not in time to save the home from sever damage.

Authorities said the fire was reported at about 7:10 p.m. tonight.

Everyone, including animals, escaped the duplex on fire safely.

The fire marshal confirmed it is an electrical fire that started within the walls of the home.

“The damage in the front of the house is pretty extensive,” said Todd Dunn, Charlotte County Fire spokesperson. “And smoke damage through the back apartment, neither of them … units are going to be livable. The power has been cut to the building.”

Red Cross is aiding the people who lived there to find places to stay over the holiday and help them find food.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

