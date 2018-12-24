CROW releases red-shouldered hawk struck by a vehicle in September

After nearly three months of recovery at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW), a red-shouldered hawk, which was trapped in the grill of a vehicle after being struck on Alligator Alley, was released over the weekend on Saturday, Dec. 22.

During it’s time at the clinic, the hawk was treated for head trauma and a fractured ulna and radius in its left wing.

The broken wing required two surgeries and numerous hours of physical therapy for the hawk to regain full extension and use of its wing.

Dr. Kyle Abbott, the veterinarian who performed the hawk’s two surgeries and oversaw its rehabilitation, drove the hawk to the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge and it was released near where it is believed to have been struck by the vehicle.

Click here to access the hawk’s full story.

Author: Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife