The hawk was driven to the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge and released near where it was believed to have been hit along Alligator Alley. Photo via CROW Clinic.
The hawk was driven to the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge and released near where it was believed to have been hit along Alligator Alley. Photo via CROW Clinic.
SANIBEL, Fla

CROW releases red-shouldered hawk struck by a vehicle in September

Published: December 24, 2018 1:15 PM EST
Updated: December 24, 2018 1:17 PM EST

After nearly three months of recovery at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW), a red-shouldered hawk, which was trapped in the grill of a vehicle after being struck on Alligator Alley, was released over the weekend on Saturday, Dec. 22.

During it’s time at the clinic, the hawk was treated for head trauma and a fractured ulna and radius in its left wing.

The broken wing required two surgeries and numerous hours of physical therapy for the hawk to regain full extension and use of its wing.

Dr. Kyle Abbott, the veterinarian who performed the hawk’s two surgeries and oversaw its rehabilitation, drove the hawk to the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge and it was released near where it is believed to have been struck by the vehicle.

Click here to access the hawk’s full story.

The driver was unaware that the hawk had been trapped in the grill until they saw it the next morning. Photo via CROW.
The driver was unaware that the hawk had been trapped in the grill until they saw it the next morning. Photo via CROW Clinic.
Veterinarians performed an intake exam on the juvenile hawk. Photo via CROW.
Veterinarians performed an intake exam on the juvenile hawk. Photo via CROW Clinic.

 

The juvenile red-shouldered hawk underwent surgery on Oct. 1 to repair its broken wing. Photo via CROW.
The juvenile red-shouldered hawk underwent surgery on Oct. 1 to repair its broken wing. Photo via CROW Clinic.
Veterinarians performed physical therapy this morning on the birds injured wing. For now, it will continue to receive physical therapy every other day. Photo via CROW.
Veterinarians performed physical therapy on the birds injured wing Oct. 4. For now, it will continue to receive physical therapy every other day. Photo via CROW Clinic.
The hawk was driven to the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge and released near where it was believed to have been hit along Alligator Alley. Photo via CROW Clinic.
The hawk was driven to the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge and released near where it was believed to have been hit along Alligator Alley. Photo via CROW Clinic.
Author: Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media