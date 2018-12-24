Convicted felon arrested after pulling a gun on people in Cape Coral

A man with a criminal history was arrested for pulling a gun on three separate people, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Bryan Alfonso, 29, was arrested after major crimes detectives investigated three connected incidents.

December 22, around 7:45 p.m., Cape police responded to Mermaid Liquor’s at 125 Del Prado Blvd N in reference to calls about an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim said he was at the liquor store and saw a man, later identified Alfonso, in the parking lot. Alfonso appeared to be having a conversation or altercation with another customer. The victim left of the store and got into his car. After getting into his own vehicle, Alfonso parked his vehicle very close to the victim’s driver-side door, police said.

Alfonso got out of his car with a handgun and squeezed between his vehicle and the driver side door of the victim’s vehicle, police said. While standing at the window, Alfonso yelled and screamed while pointing a silver firearm at the victim and banging it on the driver side window.

The victim escaped the parking lot and got the license plate number of the Jeep Alfonso was driving. While he was attempting to obtain the license plate number, Alfonso again jumped out of his vehicle, brandishing the silver firearm. Alfonso then left the scene, CCPD said.

Shortly after the original call, at 7:51 p.m. that night, another victim said a man pulled a gun on him at the WaWa, 1622 NE Pine Island Road.

The second victim told police that Alfonso was still driving the grey Jeep that pulled up next to the victim, got out and pointed a silver handgun at the victim.

The victim jumped into the car and sped away. Alfonso fled the area.

Around 8:01 p.m. that same evening, officers responded to RS Discount Liquor, 1609 Andalusia Boulevard, in reference to another disturbance with weapons.

The victim from this call reported that while driving on Andalusia Blvd, Alfonso pointed a gun at her from his Jeep. She observed the Jeep in the parking lot and advised police of his location.

Officers with CCPD arrived at 1609 Andalusia Blvd and were told by a witness that the man who was threatening people with a firearm was now inside the bathroom of the business.

Alfonso eventually left the store through the front door and was detained. While clearing the business to ensure it was safe, an officer noticed one of the ceiling tiles had been moved in the bathroom where Alfonso had just been seen by a witness. Upon checking the area above the ceiling tile, the officer located the silver firearm, police said.

The Cape Coral Police Major Crimes Unit and forensics picked up the investigation. The handgun that Alfonso possessed was run through a records check and was found to have been stolen out of Cape Coral in 2015. A records check also revealed that Alfonso is a registered convicted felon.

Alfonso was arrested and faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of improper exhibition of a firearm and transferred to Lee County Jail.