SOUTHWEST FLORIDA
Christian, Catholic Christmas Eve vigils and midnight mass services
There are many religious services — vigils and midnight mass — for those seeking a place of worship in Southwest Florida on Christmas Eve.
The following are Christian service locations and times:
- Life Church Fort Myers — 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. services
- Peace Community Church Fort Myers Beach — 7 p.m. services
- Thomas Edison Congregational Church Fort Myers — 5 p.m. services
- Next Level Church — 5 p.m. (Bonita Springs) 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Fort Myers and Gateway Locations)
- Grace Church — (Cape Coral) 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (Fort Myers Shores) 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Fort Myers Central) 6 p.m. (Sarasota) 5 p.m. and 9:41 pm
- Riverside Fort Myers — 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.
The following are Catholic services locations and times:
- St. Cecilia Fort Myers — 6:30 p.m. vigil, 8 p.m. vigil
- St. Francis Xavier Fort Myers — 4 p.m. vigil, 10 p.m. vigil
- St. John XXIII Fort Myers — 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 pm Vietnamese mass
- Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Fort Myers — 7:30 p.m. mass, 10 p.m. mass
- St. Andrew Cape Coral — 6 p.m. children’s mass, 8 p.m. Spanish mass and 11 p.m. midnight mass
- St. Katharine Drexel Cape Coral — 4 p.m. children’s mass, 6 p.m. mass and 12 a.m. midnight mass
- Church of the Ascension Fort Myers Beach — 7 p.m. vigil mass, 9 p.m. vigil mass
- Saint Isabel Catholic Church Sanibel — 5 p.m. mass and 10 p.m. mass
- St. Columbkille Fort Myers — 5 p.m. children’s mass and 10 p.m. midnight mass
- Our Lady of Light Catholic Community Fort Myers — 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. masses
- St. Vincent de Paul Fort Myers — 7 p.m. mass
- St. Therese North Fort Myers — 4 p.m. mass
- St. Raphael Lehigh Acres — 5 pm vigil mass, 10 pm mass
- All Saints Byzantine Catholic Church Fort Myers — 7 p.m.
- St. Agnes Naples — 4 p.m. children’s choir, 5 p.m. *held at Corkscrew Middle School 7 p.m. and midnight masses
- St. Peter the Apostle Naples — 5:30 p.m. English family mass, 9 p.m. mass English, 9:30 p.m. Creole mass and midnight Spanish mass
- San Marco Catholic Church Marco Island — 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. masses
- Saint Ann Catholic Church Naples — 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. masses
- Saint William Catholic Church Naples — 4:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. masses
- Saint John the Evangelist Naples — 5 p.m. (pflc), 5:15 p.m. (ballroom) and 10 p.m. (ballroom) masses
- Sacred Heart Punta Gorda — 4 p.m. Christmas vigil family mass and 10 p.m. mass
- St. Maximilian Kolbe Port Charlotte — 4:30 p.m., 4:35 (pc), 8:15 p.m. masses
- St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Port Charlotte — 4 p.m., 6 p.m. Christmas children’s pageant, 10 p.m. masses
- St. Francis of Assisi Grove City — 4 p.m. children’s mass, 8 p.m. and midnight mass
Merry Christmas!