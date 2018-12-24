Police lights by night. Photo via CBS.
Police lights by night. Photo via CBS.
CAPE CORAL

Scene clear from crash on Nicholas Parkway in Cape Coral

Published: December 24, 2018 4:16 PM EST
Updated: December 24, 2018 4:32 PM EST

The scene from a car crash in Cape Coral on  Nicholas Parkway is cleared Monday.

Law enforcement responded to a the crash near north of Pine Island Road.

Trust WINK News to update you as more information becomes available. 

 

Writer:WINK News
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media