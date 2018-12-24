I-75 northbound near Bonita Beach Road open, driver airlifted

The driver in a car crash on I-75 was seriously injured and airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement has cleared the scene on the highway, and northbound traffic previously shut down by the crash is back open.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office was on scene of the crash earlier today that shut down the northbound lanes of I-75 just north of Bonita Beach Road by mile marker 118.

