Alligator Alley reopens after vehicle fire Monday morning

Published: December 24, 2018 7:15 AM EST
Updated: December 24, 2018 7:50 AM EST

A vehicle fire closed all lanes of Alligator Alley Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Emergency vehicles blocked all eastbound lanes and several westbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 69.  Crews worked to put out the fire that was first reported at 6:54 a.m.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

