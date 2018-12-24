Alligator Alley reopens after vehicle fire Monday morning

A vehicle fire closed all lanes of Alligator Alley Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Emergency vehicles blocked all eastbound lanes and several westbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 69. Crews worked to put out the fire that was first reported at 6:54 a.m.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

Collier County: I-75 is closed at mile marker 69 due to a vehicle fire. Seek alternate route. https://t.co/rBHUIgc6RW — FL511 Southwest (@fl511_southwest) December 24, 2018