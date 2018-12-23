Woman allegedly assaults runner on 3-wheel bicycle, robs USPS carrier

Leida Crisostomo, 52, has been charged with Armed Robbery and two counts of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon Without Intent to Kill on Saturday.

Patricia O’Connor was jogging on a sidewalk near Triangle Bay and Collier Blvd. when Crisostomo approached her on a three-wheel bicycle, yelling commands. O’Connor was not able to decipher what O’Connor said. But she then pointed a “silver and black handgun” towards her twice.

However, Crisostomo seemingly lost interest as she then walked over to a USPS mail truck, which was stopped at a stop sign, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office press release. Crisostomo proceeded to point her weapon at the mail carrier, Leonardo Cabrera, through the driver’s side door.

Cabrera would exit the vehicle at gunpoint. He walked to the back of the truck and told her she could take anything she wanted, per the CCSO press release. Cabrera handed her a package. With bounty secured on her person, she then went back on her bicycle and rode down the sidewalk on Lighthouse Road.

Police responded to the scene, soon finding a woman riding a three-wheeled bicycle on the sidewalk and “holding a black and silver handgun” in her right hand, per the press release. The Deputies gave a command through the P.A. system to drop the weapon.

Crisostomo would drop the handgun, step off the bike and rolled on the grass. She went on her stomach and put her hands behind her back. Once she was handcuffed, she declared she was God and that the voices were telling her to do things, the press release said.

Crisostomo was transported to the Naples Jail Center. The Deputies would later find the handgun was a plastic gun, with cartridge.