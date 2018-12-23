Mattis approving troops to the border. Photo via MGN
Trump: Mattis out as of Jan. 1; deputy to be acting chief

Published: December 23, 2018 12:07 PM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will leave his post on Jan. 1. Trump announced Mattis’ new departure date in a tweet, and said he’s naming deputy defense chief Patrick Shanahan as acting secretary.

The move comes just three days after Mattis resigned in protest over Trump’s decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Syria. Mattis originally said he would stay through February to ensure an orderly transition.

