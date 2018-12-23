Malls in Lee County open for last-minute gift shoppers

If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping, you’re not alone. People said they are still trying to figure out what to buy their friends and loved ones. It’s estimated 24 percent of people plan to finish their holiday shopping just two days before Christmas.

Shoppers at Coconut Point in Estero and other malls in Lee County have been keeping stores busy all day Sunday when stores would normally be closed by late evening.

The parking lot is packed, and the line at places like the Apple store have lines out the door. The store has sold out of popular items like AirPods.

Store told WINK News it may be stressful, but they are enjoying the business from the rush of last-minute holiday shoppers.

The Coconut Point extended its hours until 8 p.m. tonight.

The Edison Mall in Fort Myers is open until 10 p.m., tonight, Sunday. Tomorrow, Monday, Coconut, Gulf Coast Town Center and Bell Tower Shops are all open until 6 p.m.

These popular shopping spots are expected to stay busy.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

