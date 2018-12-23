Man arrested for shoplifting shoes in Naples

A Doral man was arrested on Saturday after shoplifting a pair of shoes in a Naples store.

Jose Antonio Arias, 60, was arrested for use or attempted use of anti-shopping device, resisting retail merchant, battery and petit theft of $100 to less than $300.

An officer from the Naples Police Department was called to 4000 block on 9th St. N. Naples Saturday afternoon where a man was in custody by Julian Bermudez, of asset protection for Sak’s Off 5th, allegedly for stealing a pair of shoes.

Bermudez saw Arias enter the store and later selected a pair of Roberto Cavalli men’s shoes, which was valued at $230, according to the NPD press release. Arias then placed the shoes in his waistband, using aluminum foil to defeat the anti-theft sensor.

Once outside of the store, Bermudez approached Arias, where he requested him to stop. Arias ignored the command and began running. As he ran, he chucked one of the stolen shoes at Bermudez. The shoe smacked him on the left side of his face.

Bermudez chased him and tackled Arias to the ground. As both men were on the ground, a nearby person helped Bermudez gain control of Arias. He was then taken into the asset protection custody until the arrival of the officer.

Arias is in custody at Collier County Jail with an $8,000 bond.