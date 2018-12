2018 ’12 Days of Sportsmas’ showcases SWFL talent

WINK News digs through a lot of sports statistics. So, every holiday season, we like to put these numbers to use in a unique way that we hope makes spirits bright during the holiday season.

This year’s “12 Days of Sportsmas” features 12 dunkers dunking, and top plays from the FGCU Eagles, the Florida Everblades, the FSW Buccaneers and Southwest Florida high school teams.

Reporter: Melinda Lee