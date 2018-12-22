SWFL Eagle Cam shows first crack in 2018 egg

Early Saturday, a first “PIP” was observed in one of Southwest Florida celebrity Harriet the eagle’s eggs.

Eagle eggs hatch one to several days apart depending on when they were laid. Eggs hatch The hole pecked through the egg shell is called the external pip.

BREAKING NEWS! We have PIP or first crack in one egg! The process of hatching can take anywhere from 12-48 hours but we should have an eaglet in the nest very soon! Watch LIVE: https://t.co/cE4TOeWYl1 pic.twitter.com/iNgZLmSn72 — SWFL Eagle Cam (@SWFLEagleCAM) December 22, 2018

Harriet, a female bald eagle who’s been nesting in North Fort Myers since 2006, laid her second egg November 19 in her North Fort Myers nest.

Harriet and her mate M15 will incubate the egg for about a month. This is their third season as a mated pair.

Tens of thousands of people across the nation have tuned in to watch Harriet’s eaglets hatch each year.

The bald eagles became well-known over the years thanks to cameras set up by Dick Pritchett Real Estate agency.

Harriet, gained notoriety when she got caught in the middle of a love triangle. Southwest Florida watched as two eagles, Harriet’s former beau Ozzie, and a new suitor, M15, quarreled for her affection. The drama earned her the nickname “Harriet the Hussy.”

Ozzie’s injuries in the fight ultimately were fatal. The father of the new egg is M15.

Writer: WINK News