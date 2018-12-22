1 hurt in small plane crashes in Collier County

Collier County deputies responded to a small plane crash at the 3000 block of 32nd Ave SE near Everglades Blvd S. Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the report came in just after 1:30 p.m.

The plane had two people on board, one person on board is reported injured. The sheriff’s office said it does not have the extent of injuries, but one person was taken to a hospital by medflight.

Trust WINK News to bring you more information as it becomes available.

Writer: WINK News