Multiple car crash in Cape Coral

Police report there are no serious injuries in a car crash in Cape Coral.

Cape Coral Police Department is on scene of a multiple car crash off the 1500 block of Del Prado Boulevard South.

Southbound traffic is down to only one lane, while northbound is unaffected.

Police are telling drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route for approximately the next hour.

Writer: WINK News