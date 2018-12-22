Jennie-O recalls raw ground turkey products over possible salmonella

Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, Inc., is recalling more than 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products over possible salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday.

The items that might be contaminated were shipped across the U.S. and produced on two days: October 22 and 23.

“The products subject to recall bear establishment number ‘EST. P-579’ inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the side of the tray,” the Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release.

The federal agency said it is concerned some products could be sitting in consumers’ freezers and urged people not to consume the recalled products.

‘These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” it said.

Information on the limited JENNIE-O® raw ground turkey recall: https://t.co/zZnlDLunZ0 — Jennie-O (@Jennieo) December 21, 2018

The recall announcement was made on the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the agency and officials across several states are looking into a multi-state salmonella outbreak connected with raw turkey products. As of Tuesday, 216 people across 38 states and the District of Columbia were reported to be infected with Salmonella Reading. One death from California was reported, while 84 people were hospitalized, the CDC said.

“The outbreak strain of Salmonella Reading is present in live turkeys and in many types of raw turkey products, indicating it might be widespread in the turkey industry,” the CDC said in a notice.

It said that people who were ill “reported buying many different brands of raw turkey products from multiple stores.”

Author: CBS News