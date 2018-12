Car crashes into CVS on Daniels Pkwy. and Treeline Ave.

A car crashed into a CVS Pharmacy on Daniels Parkway and Treeline Avenue early Saturday morning.

Crews could be seen removing a van from the scene around 6:00 a.m. The CVS was closed at the time of the crash.

It is unclear at this time if the driver or anyone else was injured.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore