Yoga studio connects community to families in need

Michael Schaeffer found a way to give back to Southwest Florida, with no shoes required. Through his Yoga Lab Naples studios, he’s making spirits bright for families who can’t afford Christmas gifts, or even basic necessities.

“When I started to see what was on their Christmas list — diapers, paper, towels — ultimately the goal was to assist with Christmas,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer said his mission is to bridge the gap between people wanting to help their community, and people in need, so he partnered with Eva’s Closet to raise funds for families living in poverty, some living on the streets.

“Through Facebook donations, through cash coming through the studio, I would estimate we’re around $25,000 so far in just a couple of days,” Schaeffer said.

In just a matter of days, Schaeffer said more than 25,000 have been raised to support local families in need, generosity that moved him to tears. Now, he’s excited to see these donations go to Jessica Goodall and her Eva’s Closet.

“At Eva’s, we provide at no cost to families that are at the poverty line, below or homeless, foster children, domestic violence victims [and] migrant farm workers,” Founder Jessica Goodall said.

Goodall said more than 1,000 people per month come through her warehouse. Eva’s Closet collects gently-used clothes, toys and other items for people in need of necessities.

“This time of year, it’s over 20 families a day,” Goodall said.

And during December, Goodall and Schaeffer are on a special mission.

“To provide new gifts for our children, so they have at least one new present for the holidays,” Goodall said. “For everything they’ve done for us we will always be grateful for that.”

Visit the Eva’s Closet website if interested in donating to the organization this holiday season.

Schaeffer hopes to continue to spread the impact his continued goals can reach in order to help those in need.

“There’s a big community that wants to help,” Schaeffer said. “We want to bridge the gap between those who want to get involved and don’t know how and those who are in need.”

Reporter: Melinda Lee

