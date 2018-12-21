Uptick in mosquito likely along coasts of Southwest Florida

More bloodsucking mosquitoes are likely to pop up along the coasts of Southwest Florida. It’s all thanks to the recent amounts of heavy rain in the area. The cooler weather will not help the issue either.

Collier Mosquito Control District said to keep the bug spray handy Friday night. Winter months are here, but it’s not going to make the mosquitoes chill out.

“It was really bad after Hurricane Irma,” Deanna Fargo said. “You couldn’t walk outside. You were covered with them. They were in my car.”

Fargo lives in Golden Gate Estates, a place she said is constantly buzzing with mosquitoes. After a heavy rain, she said it gets worse.

“I think the winds are keeping them at bay right now,” Fargo said. “But once the storms and winds die down, I think they’re going to be right back out with all of the water we just received.”

Fargo is right. Collier Mosquito Control said mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water year-round, and the recent rain will bode in their favor.

The recent storms likely pushed tidal water higher into mangroves, and that could mean salt marsh mosquitos along the coast.

“Mosquitoes, I mean, we live in paradise, and we’re going to have to put up with some mosquitoes now and then,” Dan Rickard said.

Rickard also said the uptick of the bugs makes him nervous for children.

“It does worry me a lot for my granddaughters and my kids,” Rickard said. “Because, me, I can take care of myself. My kids and my granddaughters, I’m concerned.”

The mosquito district said they are always monitoring mosquitoes and spraying the worst area.

To help, drain anything that is holding standing water around your home.

