Naples Pier closes, power outages increase as strong winds move through

The Naples Pier is closed Friday, due to weather conditions, according to Naples police. The pier will remain closed until Saturday morning.

Patrol officers on Marco Island are also warning swimmers to stay out of the heavy surf.

A line of strong storms that brought heavy rain and gusty winds are moving out of Southwest Florida Friday.

There were reports of a couple tornados touching down in Central Florida Thursday. SWFL has also seen several tornado warnings which have since expired.

It’s a good idea to bring in any outdoor holiday decorations that are not tightly tied down as strong winds will increase into Friday.

After the storm moves through, winds gusts of 40-50 mph are possible.

STRONG WINDS AND SURF IN SANIBEL

Friday, winds are pushing some of the Gulf into roads on Sanibel Island, and it’s impacted businesses that already experienced damages from the surge yesterday.

Still, beachgoers are happy with the gusty conditions.

“Very rare here,” Shawn Campbell said. “We get cold fronts all the time, but this one is really strong and steady, so it’ll be great.”

Beach erosion warnings are posted on beaches in Sanibel.

There are some visitors who are not as enthusiastic about the weather.

“I mean it’s like practically a hurricane, I think,” Mike Sierra said. “We get some of this stuff out on Cape Cod sometimes but haven’t seen anything like this in a while.”

Property Damage In Cape Coral

Right before the holidays, families in Cape Coral are working to clean up debris leftover from the strong winds the Thursday and Friday.

EFFECTS OF WIND

Bridges close when sustained winds reach 40 mph.

12/21 @ 130pm – Motorists w/high profile vehicles use caution today! Strong gusty winds up to 50 mph are possible into this evening. #flwx pic.twitter.com/WNhjLcmvQs — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 21, 2018

The Florida Highway Patrol closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Friday morning due to high winds. The bridge was reopened around 4:45 p.m., FHP said.

FHP said wind speeds accelerated to 68 mph. They’ve also seen wind gusts at 78 mph.

High winds have been causing power outages. You can check the status on an outage map here: Florida Power & Light | Lee County Electric Cooperative

Flights could be affected by high winds. Check the arrivals and departures from Southwest Florida International (RSW) and Punta Gorda (PDG) airports before heading out.

WHAT WE’RE SEEING

Crazy waves at Fort Myers Beach today! Extra high tide affecting business here! ⁦@winknews⁩ pic.twitter.com/pzJUlfDTXU — Channing Frampton (@ChanningWINK) December 21, 2018

Storm damage from today’s storm in Cape Coral #southwestflorida homeowners grill went right into her pool ! pic.twitter.com/JA4IV2uI0o — Kelsey Kushner (@kelseywinknews) December 20, 2018

Beach at the entrance to Captiva closed as precaution pic.twitter.com/LU3vFyLf41 — Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorWINKNews) December 21, 2018

More photos of the street flooding nearing high tide in #Sanibel. #swfl pic.twitter.com/xthCYDwbKS — Brittany Van Voorhees (@BrittanyVWINK) December 21, 2018

