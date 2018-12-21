Man sentenced to life in prison for murder in 2017

A Lee County man was sentenced to life in prison for 2nd degree murder with a firearm following a dispute outside an adult entertainment club in April of 2017.

Kahleel Perez, 23, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years.

MORE: Lee County man found guilty of 2nd degree murder

In April, 2017 the 34-year-old victim and his friend were leaving Scarlett’s Cabaret night club in Fort Myers when 3 men began hitting their car out in the parking lot.

The victim and his friend got out of their car to confront the three men. The argument escalated and resulted with Perez shooting the victim.

He was transported to the hospital where he died.

MORE: $1M bond set for Fort Myers nightclub homicide suspect