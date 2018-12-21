Holiday air travelers experience delays at RSW

Millions of Americans are depending on air travel for their Christmas plans. But the winter storm on the WINK News Weather Authority’s radar is causing even more holiday stress in Southwest Florida.

Travelers’ flights are delayed at Southwest International Airport (RSW) Friday.

“Well I was just told that there could be a delay with mine because there’s bad weather also in Bradley where I’m going to be heading,” Doreen Belanger said.

Only flights coming in from the east coast are getting delays. Flights were delayed about an hour and a half earlier Friday as well. In the northeast, a big storm packed heavy winds and drenching rain.

Flood watches and warnings are in effect in more than a dozen states.

Some travelers came early to make sure they had no issues.

I left early from Naples because I figured with the weather and everything maybe there would be a delay,” Aurelio Ferreria.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Jack Lowenstein