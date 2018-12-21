Armed robber on the run after Lehigh hold up

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying and tracking down an armed suspect who robbed a Lehigh Acres check cashing store at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

The suspect entered the Advanced America check cashing store off the 1100 block of Homestead Road N. just before 12:30 p.m.

The suspect flashed a gun and demanded cash from the register, Crime Stoppers said. The employee complied, and the man fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as being between 50 and 55 years old, wearing a leather jacket and construction style sunglasses at the time of the robbery. Witnesses describe him as approximately 5 feet 7 inches stall with a thin build.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: WINK News