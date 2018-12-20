More coastal flooding possible in Sanibel Island

The next high tide near Sanibel and the barrier islands is a dangerous one expected around 12:30 p.m., tomorrow, Friday afternoon.

With some of the worst weather moving into Southwest Florida in months, we are beginning to see some of the effects it’s having on the beaches already.

Sanibel Island beaches are seeing erosion already, and the storm has yet to fully impact the area so far.

Property owners were up early placing sand bags to keep the rising water out of their homes and rentals.

As the tide moves in the conditions are only expected to get worse.

