Save money on health care before the new year

We’re trying to help you make ends meet. And when it comes to health care, there are still ways to save before the new year, but you have to act fast.

If you haven’t done it yet, check to see if you’ve hit your deductible. If you have, your health insurance plan should kick in and cover costs fully, so you may want to schedule those lab tests or extra treatments. On the other hand, if you didn’t meet your deductible, you’ll want to wait until after the new year to schedule those tests.

Did you get in your wellness visits?: Things like your annual mammogram or physicals even dental cleanliness that your plan covers for free every year. If you haven’t scheduled it, do so now.

Remember that money in your flexible spending account (FSA) is a use-it-or-lose-it scenario. So, make sure you spend what’s left before the new year.

“Glasses, contacts lenses, prescriptions sunglasses, which are generally out of reach if you’re paying out of pocket,” “For most people even things like orthodontics visits or non-annual dental cleanings are all things you could use your FSA for.

And when it comes to your dental plan, our expert said if you’re not near your maximum cap, now would be the time to get in extra dental work.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

