Police: Midpoint Memorial Bridge reopened

The Midpoint Memorial Bridge is back open to traffic in both directions. Drivers are asked to use caution and drive safely.

Midpoint Memorial Bridge in Lee County was shut down by law enforcement due to car crashes Thursday.

Fort Myers Police Department and Cape Coral Police Department responded to weather-related crashes on both ends of the Midpoint Bridge forcing traffic to be re-routed.

Writer: WINK News