Neighbors in Cape Coral experience property damages from storm

Neighbors in Cape Coral said they were ready for the storm Thursday, but they did not know they would have damage to their property like they did.

Rob Keen said he was sitting outside when he heard a loud crash.

“It had a freight train rumble, and we saw things just flying down the canal and things hitting things,” Keen said.

Heavy wind picked up a neighbor’s lanai, threw it across the street and into an electric pole.

“That’s somebody’s lanai, what’s left of the lanai,” Keen said. “Couch was on the street. Mailboxes were knocked down. It really was quite traumatic.”

Paul Sabo said he was driving home after the storm hit and was shocked to see the damage on his street.

“Lost the mailbox but I found it and now I’m putting it back together again, so we can get our Christmas cards,” Sabo said.

A few houses down, Vivian Ranalli found a shocking discovery inside her pool.

“Later on when it wasn’t raining, I thought I better come out and take pictures,” Sabo said. “And then I realize, ‘Oh my goodness. It’s my grill.’”

After picking up the pieces of Thursday’s mess, neighbors are worried what Friday’s wind will bring. Neighbors said they plan to bring in furniture or any other items that could get carried by string winds.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

