A migrant woman helps carry a handmade U.S. flag up the riverbank at the Mexico-U.S. border after getting past Mexican police at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, as a group of migrants tries to reach the U.S. The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
MEXICO CITY (AP)

Mexico to let migrants remain while US asylum claims proceed

Published: December 20, 2018 12:16 PM EST

Mexico has agreed to a U.S. proposal to let third-country migrants remain in or be returned to Mexico while their claims for asylum in the United States are being processed.

The decision was a historic one for Mexico, which has traditionally refused to accept the return of any migrants who aren’t Mexican.

Mexico’s Foreign relations Department said Thursday the move i a temporary, humanitarian measure.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has been struggling with an increase in asylum claims and limits on its ability to detain asylum seekers.

