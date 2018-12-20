Man tries to lure teenagers to his car outside Lehigh Acres library

Four teenagers were almost lured away Thursday and it was from a supposedly safe place: the East County Library in Lehigh Acres.

Now parents are worried since that man is still out on the streets.

A group of teen girls told the the sheriff’s office that a man was trying to get them to come over to his car. But luckily, instead of doing what he wanted, the girls ignored him and called for deputies.

“The kids I think are smart enough now to realize to run, say something, yell or scream, do anything they can do to get somebody else’s attention,” said Joyce Smith of Gateway.

Parents say the library serves as a “safe place” to hang out after school as well as a pickup spot for parents. Nicole Garcia’s daughter walks there with her friends everyday.

“I have to call my girlfriend because her daughter also walks to the library as well and let her know what’s going on. Our daughters walk in a group,” she said.

She says the buddy system is a must. Especially now.

“It’s very disturbing that there’s someone out here trying to lure them,” Garcia said.

Deputies say they are looking for an older model four-door car, possibly a Buick. The vehicle was either light blue or light green. If you know anything about the incident, you are encouraged to call law enforcement.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

