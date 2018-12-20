Man arrested for luring a child after sexual message accusations

An accused child predator begged a young girl not to say anything, but a TV show ended up being the tipping point that pushed a Collier girl to report the accused predator. If it wasn’t for the show, the creep might still be on the streets.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest Alfredo Bernal Valverde-Chacon, 34, Thursday after reports showed he asked a minor for oral sex through a Facebook message

“The shows are helpful but then again what if the show never aired? Would she have reported it?” Shaina Williams said. “Just being a woman myself in this day and age and hearing types of stories like this it actually puts you on edge.”

The victim said she recently watched a crime show on rape and decided to report the incident.

You are always asked to report suspicious things like this to authorities.

Valverde-Chaconis in jail facing a felony charge of luring a child.

“I don’t even know how I would react to that,” Williams said. “It’s easy talking about it when it happens to someone else, but you really don’t know what you would do if you were in that situation personally.”

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

