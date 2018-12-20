Huge brawl at Dixie Roadhouse brings awareness to dangerous gangs

An increased presence of gangs and an increase of fighting at the Dixie Roadhouse causes the bar to close down earlier.

“I can’t image that,” Teresa Gutierrez, a Cape Coral resident, said as she laughts. “That’s some movie stuff.”

Gutierrez had no idea brawls and biker gang activity had taken place in the parking lot near Dixie Roadhouse.

“Let alone biker gangs that’s come up north, Chicago, big city stuff you’d see,” Gutierrez said. “Not Cape Coral.”

But it is happening in Cape Coral and the police chief said that is why he is not allowing Dixie Roadhouse to stay open until 3 a.m. on the weekends.

“They just spend a year renovating this area so we could enjoy it,” Gutierrez said. “If you have one location that’s spoiling it for the rest of us, what do you do from there?”

The police chief said the bar has become a hangout for two motorcycle clubs — the Eternals and the Outlaws. The latter is a known biker gang in south Florida and known to the FBI.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

