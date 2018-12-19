When a bear rings his doorbell a homeowner tries to scare it away

This isn’t your typical porch pirate. In Collier County, a bear comes to the door and rings a family’s doorbell. Needless to say, the neighbors were in disbelief.

“Coming up and ringing the doorbell,” Donna Scudder said, a neighbor. “Huh? I guess they’re looking for friends!”

A big furry friend found in an unlikely way. A video recording shows the events that took place in Golden Gate Estates along 7th ave. NW and just south of Vanderbilt Beach Rd.

When the father said he checked the ring app on his smartphone, he saw a bear at his front door. He couldn’t think of anything else to say but, “Bear, go! Bear, go away!”

The bear is startled at first, but then finally listens to the homeowner.

Scudder, who lives next door, said she would have done the same thing.

“I’d be amazed,” Scudder said. “I’d probably get my cell phone out and take pictures, and call my kids…and just watch it.”

Watch it from behind the secure door.

“I don’t know; I don’t know,” Scudder said. “I guess that’s coming a little too close to home.”

Because as cute as it is, bears are dangerous and feeding these fluffy animals is against the law.

“What they usually do is kind of just go down the street and knock the trash cans over,” Scudder said. “They must know when it’s trash day.”

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

