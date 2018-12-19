Police identify victim name in Thursday crash on State Rd. 82

Fort Myers police identified the victim who was fatally hit by a vehicle at State Road 82 near Buckingham Road in Fort Myers Thursday.

Police said, Filipe Da Silva Cardoso, 19, was struck by a passing vehicle while he was attempting to cross SR 82 near Buckingham Rd.

The crash closed traffic to one lane as police officers directed traffic.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, according to the Fort Myers Police Department press release.