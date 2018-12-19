Police identify victim in Saturday crash on MLK Jr. Blvd in Fort Myers

Fort Myers police identified the victim in a fatal crash on MLK Jr. Boulevard December 15.

Police say Nelvy Nohemi Hernandez Aguilar, 45, was killed in a two-car accident at the intersection of MLK Jr. Boulevard and Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard.

The accident closed the intersection for four hours Saturday morning.

Circumstances leading up to the crash are still unclear. Police haven’t said if anyone will be charged.

