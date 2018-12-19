LCSO seeks access to every camera for real-time crime center

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is excited for the latest addition to his law enforcement agency.

“We’re stepping in to the 22nd Century,” Carmine said. “We’re going to solve crime quicker and more efficiently get that information real time.”

The new technology will be in a real-time crime center, which is similar to the one in the Fort Myers Police Department.

“We’re taking real-time information into the center structuring organizing,” Carmine said, “and delivering to detectives and deputies on the road amazing,”

Investigators will have access to any public or private camera if permitted by the owner. Richard Johnson of Fort Myers thinks this new tool comes with great responsibility.

“In the interest of everyone they have to first have safeguards in place to make sure that the information has remain secure,” Richard said. “Every time you see certain things in the media now it’s somebody got hacked.”

Sheriff Carmine said, he already has a highly trained Intel Unit ready to work the software, which Susan Johnson said will make our county even safer.

“With the way life moves now so fast,” Susan said, who is married to Richard, “they need to have it instantaneously.”

That includes watching entire neighborhoods that have cameras.

“Some HOAs have already reached out to us,” Carmine said, referring to Homeowners Associations. “They want to have access to that so and Katy communities when people go car hop and will be able to access that information immediately and close these cases immediately.”

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

