Internal affairs investigation follows an incident at the Big Ten Tavern

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it is opening an internal affairs investigation into one of its Deputies: Michael Newborn.

The investigation comes after LCSO on Tuesday was looking into an incident at the Big Ten Tavern in Cape Coral.

Wednesday, we obtained an arrest report from the Cape Coral Police Department, which said a Lee County Deputy was with a man at the bar who police said was acting drunk and was arrested.

However, the arrest report did not go into detail on the Deputy’s involvement. Within the last hour, WINK News reviewed Newborn’s personnel file. It states he has been with the agency since January.

Last month in Newborn’s latest evaluation, his supervisor said he “met standards” and was “doing very well.”

As of Wednesday evening, Newborn is on paid administrative leave.

Trust WINK News to provide the latest updates on this developing story