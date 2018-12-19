Golisano Children’s Hospital gets new ambulance

Santa made a special appearance at Golisano Children’s Hospital Tuesday to bring presents to kids when they need it most.

But that wasn’t all that Santa brought to the hospital. He also helped the hospital staff welcome a 4th ambulance to their fleet: A much-needed truck that could help save kids’ lives.

“So this ambulance is specially made to where we can hold an isolette and a stretcher in it,” said Niki Shimko with Golisano’s. “To bring patients from other hospitals that need specialized pediatric care, we just needed a truck to be able to expand out services to the community.”

And they are hoping to get more in the garage soon.

“We’re just going to keep going, the sky is our limit really with the team,” Shimko said.

But for now, the new addition is enough to keep kids happy.

The first three trucks were donated to the hospital, and the hospital funded the fourth truck themselves.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

