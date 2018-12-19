Fort Myers woman dies after crashing into a tow truck on I-75

A woman was killed in a crash involving a tow truck Tuesday evening.

Around 10:18 p.m., Kassandra Danielle Alsept, 28, of Fort Myers was driving a Nissan Frontier south on I-75 in the inside lane near mile marker 140, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Alsept was driving behind a tow truck. FHP says Alsept rear ended the tow truck, causing the vehicle the truck was towing, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup, to become “unsecure.” The towed Dodge slid on top of Alsept’s car.

Alsept died at the scene, according to FHP.

The crash is under investigation.

Writer: WINK News