FMPD arrests two men in a drug bust

Fort Myers Police Department arrested Ramiro Francisco, 22, and Jorge Rae, 33, Tuesday.

Francisco faces charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana less than 20 Gram and Carrying a Concealed Weapon Without a Permit.

Rae faces charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 20 Grams.

At 11 p.m. on Tuesday, FMPD responded to gunfire at the 3000 block of Madison Ave in Fort Myers. The officers found a pickup truck behind the residence with the two men inside. Francisco was seen with a holstered weapon, according to the FMPD press release.

The officers ordered the two males to exit the vehicle. They proceeded to take the handgun from Francisco.

As they searched the vehicle, officers found $725 in cash, along with plastic baggies that contained cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine, per the FMPD press release.

Both men have been booked and sent to jail.

There was no evidence, police said, of gunfire damage or danger to the public.