Bicyclist killed in crash on US 41 in North Fort Myers

A 58-year old man was killed in a crash on Tamiami Trail at Magnolia Landing Lane in North Fort Myers overnight, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Crews responded to the crash around 1:19 a.m. and a portion of US 41 was closed until 4:30 a.m., FHP said.

Robert J. Sciolino of Cape Coral was riding his bicycle north on US 41 in the center of the right lane ahead of a 2016 Dodge Ram.

The front of the Dodge hit Sciolino, FHP said. The driver of the Dodge came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of northbound US 41. FHP says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Sciolino was wearing a helmet but died at the scene.

Charges are pending and FHP says the crash is still under investigation.